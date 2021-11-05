Canadians Kailen Sheridan and Victoria Pickett are up for NWSL annual awards.

Sheridan, a 26-year-old from Pickering, Ont., who plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC, is a finalist for goalkeeper of the year along with Bella Bixby of the Portland Thorns and Aubrey Bledsoe of the Washington Spirit.

Sheridan was also a finalist for the award in 2019.

Pickett, a 25-year-old midfielder from Barrie Ont., who plays for the Kansas City Current, is in the running for rookie of the year along with Emily Fox of Racing Louisville FC and the Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Picket’s career was derailed by a serious knee injury in 2019 while playing at the University of Wisconsin.

“To have played in my first season since 2019 and be a finalist for ROTY alongside two future USWNT stars is such an honour,” Picket said in a Twitter post.

“This nomination is a reflection of having a great support system with my club, owners and fans,” Pickett.

Sheridan has won 14 caps for Canada and was a member of the Olympic champion squad in Tokyo.

Pickett is a former Canadian under-20 international who has been called into camp by coach Bev Priestman, but has yet to earn a senior cap.

“Great to see some CANWNT nominees for NWSL Awards Both well deserved,” Priestman tweeted.

The other finalists are:

Most Valuable Player: Jessica Fishlock, OL Reign; Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit; Mallory Pugh, Chicago Red Stars; Margaret Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC; and Angela Salem, Portland Thorns.

Defender of the Year: Alana Cook, OL Reign; Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC; Sarah Gorden, Chicago Red Stars; Emily Menges, Portland Thorns; and Carson Pickett, North Carolina Courage.

Coach of the Year: Laura Harvey, OL Reign; Scott Parkinson, NJ/NY Gotham FC; and Mark Parsons, Portland Thorns.

The awards are voted upon in two rounds with fans having the opportunity to participate in the final round of the voting process.

In the preliminary round of voting, players, owners, general managers, coaches, and the media voted on the individual awards to determine the final nominees.

The preliminary round used a weighted scale, broken down by players (50 per cent), owners/GMs/coaches (25 per cent) and media (25 per cent).

The winners will be announced around the NWSL championship game Nov. 20 in Louisville, Ky.