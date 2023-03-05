San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. Carlos Akapo scored a goal in the 77th minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Cristian Espinoza had an assist on Akapo’s match-winner for the Earthquakes (1-1-0). The Earthquakes had never lost a regular-season match it led entering stoppage time. Alessandro Schpf staked the Whitecaps (0-2-0) to an early lead with a goal in the 19th minute. Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for San Jose in the 68th minute. The Earthquakes outshot the Whitecaps 20-7 with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.

Austin 1, Montreal 0

AUSTIN, Texas Maximiliano Urruti scored a goal in the 88th minute and Brad Stuver delivered a clean sheet to rally Austin FC to a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. Jon Gallagher had an assist on Urruti’s game-winner for Austin (1-1-0). Montreal is 0-2-0 for a second straight season. Austin outshot Montreal 14-9 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.

Atlanta 1, Toronto 1

ATLANTA Matheus Rossetto scored the equalizer in the second half and Atlanta United earned a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. Rossetto scored the tying goal in the 60th minute for Atlanta United (1-0-1), which improved to 3-0-4 all-time in regular-season home matches against Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (0-1-1) the lead with a goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Michael Bradley. Atlanta United outshot Toronto 9-5, with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

The Associated Press