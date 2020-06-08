 Skip to main content
Cavalry FC, defending CPL champion Forge FC get green light to train

The Canadian Press
A referee takes the game ball from a pedestal at the beginning of the inaugural soccer match of the CPL between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. on April 27, 2019.

Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press

Cavalry FC and defending CPL champion Forge FC have got the green light to resume training.

Both teams were set to begin voluntary training sessions Monday after receiving approval from local health authorities and the Canadian Premier League.

Cavalry FC will hold its workouts at Calgary’s Spruce Meadows while Forge FC will train at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

HFX Wanderers FC, Pacific FC, York 9 FC, Valour FC and expansion Atletico Ottawa resumed training last week. FC Edmonton is the lone franchise waiting on approval.

The eight-team CPL is taking a phased approach in its return to training, starting with non-contact individual and then small group workouts with players and staff observing safety protocols and physical distancing measures.

The CPL was scheduled to start its second season on April 11 but postponed the kickoff on March 20, due to the global pandemic.

The league is looking at a tournament to kick off the revamped 2020 season in July with Prince Edward Island and Vancouver Island leading candidates to host.

