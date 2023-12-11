CF Montreal acquired Canadian international defender Raheem Edwards from the Los Angeles Galaxy on Monday in exchange for US$400,000 in general allocation money.

For the 28-year-old from Toronto, it’s a second stint with Montreal. He split the 2018 season between Montreal and Chicago.

“We’re delighted to welcome Raheem back to Montreal, as he already knows the club and the city well,” Olivier Renard, Montreal’s vice-president and chief sporting officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to add another Canadian player to strengthen our squad.

“Over the past few seasons, he has demonstrated his qualities as a left-back and he will be able to help us in this position, whether in a four or five-man back line, next season.”

Edwards started his MLS career with Toronto FC in 2016 and made 21 appearances in league play in TFC’s treble-winning 2017 season.

He was selected by Los Angeles FC in the 2017 MLS expansion draft and was later traded to Montreal, Chicago and Minnesota United before being taken by LAFC in Stage 1 of the 2020 MLS Re-Entry Process.

Edwards joined the Galaxy in January 2022 as a free agent.

“While it is never easy to say goodbye to a player who has demonstrated such strong commitment to our club, the move allows Raheem to be closer to his family in Canada, while providing the roster flexibility that will help us in our effort to build a championship contending team for the 2024 campaign and beyond,” Galaxy GM Will Kuntz said in a statement.

Edwards, who can play both fullback and wingback, had three goals and 11 assists in 70 games (55 starts) across all competitions in two seasons with the Galaxy.

In eight MLS seasons with six different clubs, Edwards has appeared in 152 regular-season games with eight goals and 23 assists.

Edwards has won five caps for Canada.