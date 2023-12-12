Open this photo in gallery: CF Montreal defender Aaron Herrera during a game against the Columbus Crew, on Oct. 21.Paul Vernon/The Associated Press

CF Montreal acquired defender Ruan and US$500,000 in 2024 general allocation money from D.C. United in exchange for defender Aaron Herrera on Tuesday.

Ruan had six assists in 24 appearances for D.C. last season.

The 28-year-old Brazilian played four seasons with Orlando S.C. before he was traded to United last off-season for the No. 2 overall selection in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

He has four goals and 21 assists over 125 MLS games.

Herrera had two assists in 19 games during his only season with Montreal this year. The 26-year-old also joins his third MLS team after playing for Real Salt Lake from 2018-2022.

Montreal also acquired defender Raheem Edwards from the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money on Monday.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of Ruan, one of the best right-backs in MLS,” said CF Montreal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard in a statement. “With his excellent pace and crossing ability, he will fit in very well with our style of play. I’d also like to thank Aaron for his 2023 season with us, and we wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”