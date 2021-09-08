 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

CF Montreal bans rowdy supporters groups after incidents of violence, use of unauthorized pyrotechnics

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

CF Montreal Fans cheer on their team during a game against FC Cincinnati, in Montreal, on July 17, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

CF Montreal is closing its supporters section indefinitely following what the club calls a “rash of incidents” that include violence, intimidation and unauthorized pyrotechnics.

The club issued a statement Wednesday saying the Ultras Montreal 2002 and affiliated groups are banned from Stade Saputo and all official team activities beginning Sept. 11, when Montreal (8-7-7) hosts Nashville SC.

The club says the move follows repeated warnings over violence, physical and verbal aggression, intimidation and vandalism, and unauthorized pyrotechnics, smoke bombs and “incendiary devices.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says Montreal supporters were also involved in a confronation on Aug. 27 where Toronto FC supporters were allegedly physically assaulted outside the stadium.

The club says TFC responded by requesting an exemption to an MLS policy calling for it to provide away tickets for Montreal fans to attend a game in Toronto on Oct. 23.

The club says the league has indicated action could be taken against CF Montreal and its fans if “this type of behaviour continues.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies