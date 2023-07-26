Open this photo in gallery: D.C. United defender Ruan defends against CF Montreal forward Chinonso Offor during first half Leagues Cup soccer action. DC United won 1-0 on July 26, 2023 in Montreal.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

CF Montreal’s Leagues Cup knockout stage hopes are out of their control after losing 1-0 to DC United in their second and final group stage match at Stade Saputo on Wednesday evening.

Erik Hurtado was the lone goal scorer for DC who clinched a berth in the round of 32, while Montreal will have to wait for a favourable result in the final game.

The game was far more open than the previous meeting between the two teams this season. DC pushed higher up the field, and seemed happy trading chances with Montreal and forcing multiple saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.

After an opening back-and-forth spell, Montreal began to control the ball more forcing United to retreat into their low defensive block but could not find a breakthrough before halftime.

The second half continued in the same direction as United continued to absorb pressure and rebuff long stints of Montreal possession. However, cracks in the DC defence began to form and just after the 50th minute, the Chinonso Offor was gifted a cross right in front of goal but saw the ball slip between his legs.

Chances continued to come for the hosts as Bryce Duke and Mahala Opoku linked up on the counterattack and found Zachary Brault-Guillard all alone in front of goal, but was rejected by the foot of Alex Bono.

Then, just after the 70-minute mark, United found the winner against the run of play. A costly turnover from Mathieu Choiniere allowed Hurtado to go through on goal alone, go around a sprawling Sirois and giving the visitors the lead.

Montreal had another chance to equalize in the 79th minute, but Choiniere’s shot was cleared off the line by Derrick Williams.

Montreal will not reach the next round unless DC beat Pumas UNAM in either regulation or penalties when they face off in the final game of Group M at Audi Field on July 29.