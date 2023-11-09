Open this photo in gallery: CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada during a game against the New England Revolution, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. on April 8.Winslow Townson

Hernan Losada is out as head coach of CF Montreal.

The club announced his firing this morning in a news release.

The move comes after the Major League Soccer team came two points short of the playoff cut.

Montreal will begin its search for a new head coach for a second straight offseason after coach-of-the-year finalist Wilfried Nancy left the club last December to join the Columbus Crew.

Losada, a 41-year-old from Argentina, took over later that month on a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Montreal finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this past season with 41 points and a 12-17-5 record.