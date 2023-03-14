Major League Soccer club CF Montreal has named defensive midfielder Samuel Piette as captain for the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old Piette has two goals and 10 assists in 145 games, including 129 starts over seven MLS seasons.

Piette became CF Montreal’s all-time leader in minutes in a March 4 match against Austin FC with 11,487, overtaking Nacho Piatti (11,427).

He can equal Piatti’s club record of 130 starts if he is in the starting 11 when Montreal hosts Philadelphia on Saturday. He is also closing in on Patrice Bernier’s record of 151 total MLS appearances.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama and defender Kamal Miller will continue to act as assistant co-captains.

Internationally, Piette, from Le Gardeur, Que., has earned 66 caps with the Canadian men’s national team since making his debut in 2012 at age 17. He represented Canada last November at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“I am immensely proud of this title as it shows I have the confidence of the club, the head coach and the players,” Piette said in a release Tuesday.

“I want to continue to fulfil this role to the best of my ability to continue to push this team in the right direction, achieve new goals and continue to make fans proud of our team.”