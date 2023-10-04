Open this photo in gallery: CF Montreal midfielder Lassi Lappalainen (21) is congratulated by teammates on his goal against Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) in the final seconds of play during second half MLS soccer action on Oct. 4 in Montreal.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Lassi Lappalainen scored a 97th-minute equalizer as CF Montreal played to a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night and earned a crucial point in the Major League Soccer playoff race.

With two games left in the regular season, Montreal (11-16-5) is ninth in the Eastern Conference and occupies the second wild-card spot with several teams breathing down its neck.

Only four points separate the eighth and 13th-placed teams, meaning any points could make the difference at this stage.

Despite the late-game heroics, Lappalainen felt his team could have come away with more.

“I think you never celebrate one point unless it’s the last game,” said Lappalainen, who scored his second goal of the season. “It was an OK mood in the locker room, we could’ve taken the three points, so it was all right.”

Artur scored the lone goal for Houston (12-11-9). Montreal remains winless in its last seven games.

Montreal went on the attack early with Romell Quioto finding two excellent chances inside the first five minutes. However, Artur struck first for Houston against the run of play in the 10th minute.

After benefiting from a cheap giveaway from the defence, Artur found a free shot at the top of the penalty area and sent a perfect strike off the post and in.

Having gone up 1-0, Houston dropped into a very conservative low block, content to play out the rest of the first half with more players behind the ball.

Montreal found success in gaining possession in advanced positions but could not make the final play to unlock the defence.

“I think we did a lot of good things to win the match. Before Houston’s first goal we were dominating,” said Losada. “It was a nice goal with their first shot, and they became very difficult to play against after that. They are a very well-organized team.”

Montreal struggled to create any chances for the majority of the second half, failing to break down Houston’s defensive shape. But on the last kick of the game, it finally broke that barrier.

After receiving the ball from a corner, Lappalainen was able to pick out the bottom right corner with the outside of his foot, sending the home crowd into raptures.

“The ball bounced to me and I took a shot and it got blocked,” said Lappalainen. “But I got another chance and I didn’t waste it.”

That has been a common theme of late for Montreal, which has let numerous points slip at home due to a lack of finishing.

After starting the season as one of the best home teams in MLS, Montreal’s trouble scoring is a key reason the team won only two games in its last eight league matches at Stade Saputo, scoring seven goals in that stretch.

Both Montreal and Houston will be back in action on Saturday in front of their home crowds.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium and hosts the Colorado Rapids, while Montreal welcomes the Portland Timbers – where crucial points will once again be on the line.

“Everything is open now. The playoff spots are wide open, and we’ll need everyone on Saturday,” said Losada. “Especially at home, we have to bring everything to win. Unfortunately, we have to be content with one point, so it’s up to us believe that it’s possible.”