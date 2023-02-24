CF Montreal granted Kei Kamara’s trade request on Friday by shipping the veteran striker to the Chicago Fire in exchange for up to US$400,000 in general allocation money.

Kamara asked for trade in January after contract negotiations stalled in Montreal.

CF Montreal receives at least $250,000 in general allocation money – $125,000 in 2023 and $125,000 in 2024 – from Chicago. The deal also has provisions for an additional $150,000, conditional to Kamara’s performance, to be sent to Montreal.

Kamara was picked up by CF Montreal as a free agent at the beginning of the 2022 season and went on to tally nine goals and eight assists in 39 appearances over all competitions en route to being nominated for the MLS Comeback Player of the Year Award.

With 139 goals, Kamara ranks third on the MLS all-time list behind Chris Wondolowski (171) and Landon Donovan (145). He is the only active player in the league’s top-10 for all-time goals.

Kamara made $94,000 last season, which ranked 25th among Montreal players. His nine goals in 2022 tied for second on the club, behind Romell Quioto’s 15.