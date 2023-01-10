CF Montreal has terminated the contract of its reserve squad coach after a political backlash over his previous comments about Quebec’s 2012 election night shooting.

The Major League Soccer club today announced the end of its deal with Sandro Grande less than a day after announcing the hire, with team president and CEO Gabriel Gervais calling the hiring a mistake.

Grande was under fire over comments he made in the wake of the 2012 Quebec election night shooting outside a Parti Quebecois gathering, notably writing on Twitter that the only mistake the shooter made was missing his target.

Grande issued an apology in a statement released by the club on Monday, but the political reaction was almost immediate from politicians of all stripes.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called the hiring unacceptable in a series of tweets Monday and a spokesman for Quebec Premier Francois Legault said today that Grande’s appointment showed a lack of respect given his past unacceptable and hurtful remarks.

Gervais, who is expected to meet reporters later today, apologized in a statement and admitted the club had underestimated the impact of the comments and actions from several years ago.

Editor’s note: (Jan. 10, 2023): This story has been updated to say Sandro Grande's comments about the 2012 Quebec election night shooting were made on Twitter, not on Grande’s Facebook account.