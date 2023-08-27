Open this photo in gallery: CF Montreal's Mathieu Choiniere, left, challenges New England Revolution's Noel Buck during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, on Aug. 26.The Canadian Press

George Campbell’s late goal helped push CF Montreal past Eastern Conference heavyweights New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Campbell scored in the 86th minute for Montreal (11-12-2), handing New England (12-5-7) just their second loss in 11 Major League Soccer games and denying them a single shot on target.

“We were patient and worked hard to get the right moments. Our defensive discipline was impressive, and I want that in my team. I want that fighting spirit from them,” said head coach Hernan Losada.

“Our strength at home says it all, we’ve only conceded five goals here all season. It’s a fortress and we get that feeling every time we play here.”

This was Montreal’s third consecutive MLS win, picking up another crucial three points in the race for post-season berths. The clean sheet was also goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois’ 10th of the season, tying Evan Bush’s 2018 club record.

“A record like this is first and foremost a collective one. In front of me are guys who have given up their body for these results and they don’t happen without everyone in the group committing,” said Sirois. “(Bush) is a mentor and someone I looked up to a long time, so it’s a privilege to be included in that discussion with him.”

The game started with both teams restricting the space, making plays through the lines nearly impossible for the majority of the first half.

It was only around the half-hour mark where Carles Gil almost opened the scoring. The Spanish midfielder was inches away from catching Sirois out too far with a brilliant lob from the halfway line that hit the crossbar and bounced over the net.

On Montreal’s end, the offence seemed out of sync for the majority of the half. Montreal would find themselves in advanced positions on a number of occasions but could not seem to find the final ball to open New England up, leaving many players frustrated at the break.

“Playing against New England isn’t easy. We couldn’t find the flanks as much and even when there was space on the right side, we didn’t use it as efficiently as I would’ve wanted,” said Losada.

“Speed is not the strong suit of some of their defenders and we had to make them work like that a lot more in the first half.”

In the second half, Montreal came out with much more aggression as the Revolution dropped into a low block, a tactic the hosts have struggled against all season. However, Montreal consistently found themselves breaking behind the low block and in pockets of space in New England’s penalty area.

Line breaking passes from the defence and a strong press continued the pressure on the visitors who were caught out of position more frequently as they fatigued.

“Physically, the team was stronger than our opponent. The other team started to run out of gas, and we were feeling fresh,” said Losada. “That was one of the key things we have been working on the last three to four weeks, to keep everyone fit and make them even fitter.”

Montreal would manage to exploit the tiring New England side a number of times with constant movement. Even if the final ball of the final shot continued to elude them, steady progress meant that more and more opportunities began to present themselves in dangerous areas.

That would all come to a head with five minutes left in regulation time when substitute Lassi Lappalainen picked out Campbell with a low cross who finished into the bottom right corner.

“We really dominated in the second half and in those games where you’re dominating, you don’t get tired and you’re pushing for that goal,” said Campbell, who scored his first goal with his new club.

“It was an amazing feeling because we were already playing a good game and the crowd was behind us and it just happened to be me that scored.”

With the lead and a raucous Stade Saputo crowd behind them, Montreal continued to keep New England at bay and seal three points.

Both teams will be back in action Aug. 30 as Montreal travels to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC and the Revolution will return home to host the New York Red Bulls.