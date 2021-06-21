CF Montreal to play two home games in New Jersey, Orlando as Gold Cup comes to Fort Lauderdale

Open this photo in gallery CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard, left, and FC Cincinnati forward Jurgen Locadia battle for the ball during a match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 22, 2021. Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press

CF Montreal will play home games in Harrison, N.J., and Orlando next month.

The MLS club says it will face Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena in Harrison on July 3 and will host New York City FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on July 7.

Montreal has been playing home games in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this year, but the stadium is unavailable for the two games in July because of the Gold Cup.

Red Bull Arena served as Montreal’s home field for the majority of last season after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exploria Stadium has been Toronto FC’s home field this year.

The club says the venues are subject to change if the team is allowed to return to Montreal. The team says it is working with MLS, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, who are currently based in Utah, to find a solution to return to Canada.