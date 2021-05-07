 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

CF Montreal’s Wilfried Nancy out to prove critics wrong

Paul Attfield
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

CF Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy, left, talks with midfielder Lassi Lappalainen during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew, May 1, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Associated Press

When Thierry Henry stepped down as head coach of CF Montreal in February, even the team’s most fanatic supporters would have been hard-pressed to see any semblance of brighter days ahead.

Although the team reached the – admittedly expanded – Major League Soccer playoffs last season for the first time in four years, it was quickly dispatched in the preliminary round. Worse, the legendary French striker-turned-manager just couldn’t seem to plug the holes in a porous back line that resulted in the team leaking the third-most goals in the league.

With that as the backdrop, the lack of incoming star players and a first-time head coach in Wilfried Nancy understandably had the preseason prognosticators feeling decided underwhelmed about Montreal’s 2021 prospects. Of an 11-person panel of experts and former players on the MLS website, eight had the rebranded Impact finishing last in the 14-team Eastern Conference, with three generously promoting it to the heady heights of 13th.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Montreal is going into the fourth weekend of the season riding high, sitting fourth in the conference, one of eight teams across the 27-team league yet to taste defeat. And it enters Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Whitecaps coming off the back of a goalless draw against the Columbus Crew, a game in which Nancy’s team enjoyed the majority of possession and outshot the MLS Cup defending champions 20-3, preventing them from even unleashing a shot for the first 70 minutes.

Midfielder Amar Sejdic says that Nancy’s game plan worked to perfection, albeit against an understrength Crew team that had one eye on an important CONCACAF Champions League tie in Mexico. But Columbus still had MLS Cup MVP Lucas Zelarayan pulling the strings in the middle of the park, as he was suspended for the midweek game.

“We focused on how we wanted to play and it was to keep the ball,” Sejdic says. “Make them move, make them run. … I don’t really know any individual who absolutely loves to defend for 90 minutes. … Keeping the ball is the best way to defend and that was kind of our mindset going into it.”

With Canadian international Samuel Piette out injured, Sejdic stepped into the fray to make his first start of the young season, and formed an effective midfield partnership with Kenyan international Victor Wanyama, helping to shield the back line and breaking up Columbus attacks before they could really get going.

Wanyama says it’s that added depth on the roster that is one of the big differences between this year and last, allowing international-calibre players to miss time without it negatively affecting the team too much. That, and a healthy dose of self-belief.

“I think last season the confidence of some players wasn’t that high but now they are getting their confidence and they are giving their best, so we are getting there,” Wanyama said. “It’s good.”

One thing that prevented Montreal turning one point into three against Columbus was a lack of quality finishing. Mason Toye, who had goals in each of the first two games of the season, was out injured last weekend with a thigh injury that will keep him out of Saturday’s contest as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Erik Hurtado drew the starting assignment in Toye’s absence, but despite accounting for three shots in the game, he was unable to convert. Still, the former Whitecap likes what he sees in his first season with Montreal.

“I think a lot of guys are really buying into what coach is telling us, and you know it’s proving to work over these last three games [as] we’re undefeated,” Hurtado says. “So we’ve just got to build on that and keep doing the things that we’re doing well.”

One of those things is to defend as a collective unit. Nancy’s stated aim when he took over from his fellow Frenchman was to implement a more up-tempo, pressing form of defence, and while it hasn’t always borne the desired results – such as in Week 2 when Montreal allowed Nashville to fight back from two down to earn a 2-2 draw – it’s generally yielded positive results.

“We had a very good discussion with the players about this situation, that we have to defend as a team and we have to attack as a team, and the more that we can get this attitude, the more it’s going to be better for us to avoid goals against us,” Nancy says.

Keeping another clean sheet this weekend, at Vancouver’s home-away-from-home in Sandy, Utah, would be further proof that Nancy has this team headed in the right direction.

And even though neither team is physically playing on Canadian soil so far this season, an all-Canadian matchup still elicits a certain response from the players, all of whom are keenly aware that Montreal is looking back at the other two franchises from north of the border in the race to the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every year I look at the standings and I want us to be ahead of Toronto and Vancouver,” Piette says. “I want us to be the best team in Canada.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies