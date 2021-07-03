 Skip to main content
Soccer

Choiniere’s first MLS goal helps Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0

The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Inter Miami CF defender Christian Makoun (4) battles for the ball against CF Montreal midfielder Joaquin Torres (18) during the second half at Red Bull Arena.

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mathieu Choiniere scored his first career MLS goal and Montreal beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena.

Montreal (4-3-4) is unbeaten in four straight games in a single season for the first time since winning four straight in June-July 2018.

The 22-year-old Choiniere, in his fourth MLS season, side-netted a one-touch shot off a feed from Djordje Mihailovic in the 41st minute.

James Pantemis had three saves for his second career shutout for Montreal.

Miami (2-7-2), in its second MLS season, has lost five straight games, its longest losing streak since dropping the first five games in franchise history.

Montreal is playing its home games in the United States due to travel restrictions put in place by the Canadian government concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

