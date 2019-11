Christine Sinclair, Alphonso Davies up for Canada Soccer annual awards

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Christine Sinclair (left) and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women's soccer action in Toronto on June 11, 2017. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies are among the nominees for the 2019 Canada Soccer Player Awards.

Sinclair, who was 17 in 2000 when honoured the first time, won the award last year for the 14th time. Davies, meanwhile, became the youngest winner of the men’s award at the age of 18.

The annual award, introduced in 1993, celebrates achievements at both the international and club level with an emphasis on national team performances. All 24 senior nominees featured for Canada in 2019.

Nominees for Canadian Youth International Players of the Year include midfielder Olivia Smith, who became the youngest Canadian to debut with the national team when she came off the bench in early November in a tournament in China. Smith was 15 years and 94 days old at the time.

Toronto FC academy forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, who scored both of Canada’s goals at the recent FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, is also among the youth nominees.

Derek Cornelius and Jordyn Huitema won the youth awards in 2018. Both are nominated for the senior award this year.

The 36-year-old Sinclair scored career goal No. 183 at the recent China tournament. She is one strike away from tying retired American Abby Wambach’s world record of 184 goals.

Davies, 19, was a key contributor to Canada in its CONCACAF Nations League campaign while making his presence felt in the Bundesliga and Champions League for Bayern.

Other male nominees include Canada captain Scott Arfield, veteran Atiba Hutchinson (a six-time winner), midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette, and forwards Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David.

Other female nominees include defenders Kadeisha Buchanan (a two-time winner) and Ashley Lawrence, midfielders Jessie Fleming and Sophie Schmidt and forward Janine Beckie.

The nominees were chosen by the Canadian Soccer Association, with input from its coaches.

Media and coaches will vote for the Canadian Players of the Year while only coaches will vote on the youth internationals. Canada Soccer staff coaches will select the 2019 Canadian Para Soccer Player of the Year and the Canadian Futsal Player of the Year.

The Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award, which recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team goalkeeper, will be decided by a fan vote (www.CanadaSoccer.com/goodhands). The six saves up for the award are split evenly between Milan Borjan and Stephanie Labbé.