 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Christine Sinclair, Liam Fraser named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Record-breaker Christine Sinclair and Liam Fraser have been named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for January.

Sinclair became the world’s all-time leading goal-scorer when she notched goals No. 184 and 185 in an 11-0 rout of St Kits and Nevis on Wednesday at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in Edinburg, Texas.

Goal No. 185 moved the 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., past retired American Abby Wambach.

Story continues below advertisement

January ranks as Sinclair’s best month in terms of goals-per-match average, with 18 goals scored in 18 all-time matches during the first month of the calendar year.

Fraser, who made his international debut in Canada’s 2-0 victory over the U.S. on Oct. 15 in Toronto, was named Canada’s player of the match in a 4-1 win over Barbados on Jan. 7 in Irvine, Calif.

The Toronto FC midfielder started all three Canadian men’s matches in January and played more minutes (246) than any other outfield player. The 21-year-old from Toronto also had an assist in the subsequent 4-1 win over Barbados on Jan. 10.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies