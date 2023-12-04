– The first concert she attended was the Spice Girls.

– Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror always finds its way onto her playlist the day of a game. It’s been part of her routine since her playing days at the University of Portland.

– After the 2012 Olympics, Sinclair turned down an offer from Paris Saint-Germain to play for the Portland Thorns in the fledgling NWSL. She’s still playing for Portland.

– A Toronto Blue Jays fan – and former baseball player – she wears former Jays second baseman Roberto Alomar’s No. 12.

– Sinclair has a tattoo of a running Maple Leaf on her back, from a road trip with University of Portland teammates to Victoria. And a tattoo of a small V – for veterans – that she and fellow Canadian veterans like Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman, Desiree Scott, Erin McLeod and Stephanie Labbe all got on a trip to Montreal.

– Sinclair still has the gold-medal ball from the Tokyo Olympics.

– EA Sports said Monday that is has released a special Christine Sinclair “End of An Era” Ultimate Team Player Item, which improves her in-game rating – once obtained through a squad building challenge in the EA Sports FC 24 video game. The video game developer says “End of an Era” items are “unique, improved items assigned to a selection of football players to celebrate the end of football careers or their move on from clubs/national teams where they leave a legacy behind, with Sinclair being celebrated for her time with the Canadian national team.”