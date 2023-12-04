“She’s irreplaceable. That’s the one word that comes to mind. On the pitch, off the pitch, it’s actually really weird to imagine life in camp without Christine. I’ve experienced it a couple of times but it wasn’t for ever.”

Canada coach Bev Priestman

“Something she always says is she wanted to inspire a nation and I think that is her legacy Every single young person in this country that plays this game knows who Christine Sinclair is and I think that that’s a legacy she’s very proud of. I also think her legacy stretches much farther than that.”

Canadian forward Janine Beckie

“Sinc’s always been good about empowering the next generation [Retirement] it’s hard because on the one hand it’s like you’re not needed any more but on the other hand it’s important you’re not needed any more because it’s a sign of growth.”

Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod

“[She was] the face of women’s sport in Canada for almost a decade, if not more … In 2012 [at the London Olympics] she put the country on her back. She did everything she could for women’s sport in Canada. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Former Canada Soccer general secretary Peter Montopoli

“She’s the player you go to on the field when the chips are down, An important role and a visual leader for us. But she didn’t say too much. People do not realize how intelligent that woman is. So when she speaks, it’s always of value.”

Former teammate, coach and Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Rhian Wilkinson

“The game’s going to miss her.”

Former Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller

The Canadian Press