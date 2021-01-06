 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

City beats United 2-0, advances to another League Cup final

The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Another English League Cup final for Manchester City. Another painful semi-final loss for Manchester United.

City beat fierce rival United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday thanks to second-half goals by John Stones and Fernandinho, setting up a meeting with Tottenham in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on April 25.

For City manager Pep Guardiola, that means another head-to-head with long-time coaching adversary Jose Mourinho, who is looking to end Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought.

Story continues below advertisement

City has no such issues. It has a chance for a fourth straight title – and a sixth in eight seasons – in a competition that the team has virtually made its own.

“We achieved something incredible,” Guardiola said. “I know the [League] Cup is not the Champions League, but four times in a row reaching the final is impressive.”

An open, end-to-end match, which started with three goals getting disallowed for offside in the opening 24 minutes, was settled by goals from set-pieces.

Stones bundled the ball into the net off his waist from an inswinging free kick by Phil Foden in the 50th minute to put City ahead inside an empty stadium.

Fernandinho, the 35-year-old Brazilian starting ahead of Rodri in central midfield, secured the win with a volley from the edge of the area that crept inside the post following a weak headed clearance by United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“City can score many great goals, and you can accept that,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “but when you concede from two set plays, simple ones that we should have cleared, you’re very disappointed.”

City repeated its win over United in last season’s semi-finals, which were played over two legs in contrast to this year’s one-match shootout.

Story continues below advertisement

That was one of three semi-final defeats for Solskjaer’s team in 2020, along with the FA Cup and Europa League.

“We’re getting closer,” Solskjaer said. “This is a much better version of Man United compared to a year ago in those semis. That’s positive, but it’s not enough.”

City, though, was the superior team – Solskjaer said as much – and had the better of the chances in open play, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the post with a fierce shot from the edge of the area in the first half and Riyad Mahrez bringing a fine, tipped save over the crossbar out of United goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the break.

Stones’s goal continues the impressive rebound of his City career that looked over just six months ago. Settled once again in his personal life, he has regained his place at centre back and put in an assured performance alongside the excellent Ruben Dias to repel what has been one of the Premier League’s most potent attacks in recent weeks.

U.S. goalkeeper Zak Steffen, who again started for City with Ederson out after contracting the coronavirus, tipped over a curling shot by Bruno Fernandes in the ninth minute. But late pressure from United didn’t yield any clear-cut openings as City comfortably saw the game out.

After starting the season slowly, City is hitting top form, with this win over United coming three days after a 3-1 victory at Chelsea in the league and a 4-1 triumph at Arsenal in the cup just before Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

Guardiola has made his team harder to beat in recent months by playing two defensive-minded central midfielders to give extra protection against counterattacks, and it is paying off – that’s just three goals conceded in the team’s last 12 games in all competitions.

“It’s about the consistency,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t have a proper preseason and that’s why we need a little bit of time but I think we are already there.”

City’s players wore retro No. 8 jerseys ahead of the game in honour of Colin Bell, the club’s midfield great who died on Tuesday aged 74. There was a minute’s silence and both teams wore black armbands in a tribute to the former England international.

“I think how we played today was a reflection of him,” Stones said, referring to Bell. “A great moment for us and hopefully he is looking down on us.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies