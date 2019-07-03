 Skip to main content

Soccer Coach of Afghan women’s team calls for FIFA head’s resignation, ‘disgusted’ by handling of sexual-abuse cases

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Coach of Afghan women’s team calls for FIFA head’s resignation, ‘disgusted’ by handling of sexual-abuse cases

Rob Harris
LYON, France
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches a Copa America match between Brazil and Peru at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 22, 2019.

The Associated Press

The coach of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team is “disgusted” with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and calls on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished.

Story continues below advertisement

“They didn’t investigate anyone but the president,” Lindsey said. “They didn’t go any deeper than the top layer.”

For that, according to Lindsey, the blame goes up to Infantino.

“I’m disgusted with him as a human being, as a leader of our sport,” she said. “He should not be president of FIFA in my mind.

“I respect the Women’s World Cup, I respect what FIFA does for football. But I do not respect the way they are governing right now. We gave them a clear and concise opportunity to do the right thing and show that they have integrity. We gave them the clear opportunity to dare to shine.”

That was invoking the slogan of the Women’s World Cup which ends on Sunday in Lyon.

Speaking at an emotional briefing in the French city, Lindsey said Infantino “is not what we need as a leader of FIFA.”

“You’re not respecting the women’s game and not respecting the players, coaches, the management, the referee,” she added of Infantino.

Story continues below advertisement

FIFA could not make Infantino available for comment to respond to the claims.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter