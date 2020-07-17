 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Soccer

Columbus Crew hire a second former member of Toronto FC’s front office

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Former TFC assistant GM Corey Wray.

The Canadian Press

One day after naming former Toronto FC executive Jaime McMillan a vice-president, Columbus Crew SC announced the hiring of former TFC assistant GM Corey Wray on Friday.

Wray, who is married to McMillan, takes on the position of assistant general manager of team operations and strategy in Columbus.

McMillan stepped down in March as Toronto’s senior director of administration and operations in March. So did Wray, who was Toronto’s assistant GM, team operations and strategy. Toronto did not announce the departures at the time.

McMillan was appointed Columbus’ vice-president, soccer administration and operations on Thursday.

The hirings were made by Crew president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who worked with both during his time in Toronto’s front office.

Columbus said Wray will assist in shaping the club’s overall player development as well as help create and manage a second team for the franchise.

“Having worked with Corey in the past, I know the level of professionalism, dedication and expertise that he brings to our club and our technical staff,” Bezbatchenko, who stepped down as Toronto’s senior vice-president of soccer operations and GM in January 2019 to join his hometown club in Ohio, said in a statement.

“His experience in partnering with local clubs and affiliates, both domestically and internationally will be a huge asset to our club. Additionally, as MLS begins to oversee the different tiers of player development, Corey’s new role will be pivotal in helping us strengthen the Crew’s player development program, which potentially includes a team to bridge the academy and the first team as we work towards strengthening our path to the professional level in MLS.”

Wray joined Toronto in 2006 as the club’s first-ever intern, working his way up to manager of team operations (2012-14), senior manager of team operations (2014-15) and director of team operations (2015-17) before becoming assistant GM.

