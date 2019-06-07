 Skip to main content

Soccer CPL investigating alleged racism in match between Hamilton’s Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CPL investigating alleged racism in match between Hamilton’s Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Canadian Premier League is investigating accusations of racism in a match between Hamilton’s Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

Cavalry FC player Jordan Brown posted a video on social media saying teammates heard a racist comment during a shoving match that erupted at the end of Tuesday’s 1-1 tie in a second-round qualifying match of the Canadian Championship.

Cavalry FC had tied the game on a last-minute penalty kick in Hamilton. The two clubs meet again Tuesday in Calgary in the second and final leg of the round.

Story continues below advertisement

The series winner meets the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS in the third round.

The CPL said the league is gathering information from both clubs before handing the matter to Canada Soccer to determine if the code of conduct and ethics was violated.

“The Canadian Premier League and those associated with the league and clubs do not tolerate discriminatory, disrespectful or offensive behaviour of any kind, under any circumstances,” the CPL said in a statement.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of the league, clubs or the community which it represents.”

Forge FC said in a statement the organization “has a zero tolerance policy on matters of racism or discrimination and such actions have never been, and will not be tolerated.”

The club also said it supports the league’s review.

“We are confident that examination will bring this matter to a conclusion and will have no further comment until that time,” the statement said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter