CPL’s Forge FC upsets CF Montreal, advances to Canadian Championship semifinal

Open this photo in gallery: Forge FC Hamilton forward Tristan Borges plays the ball and CF Montreal defender George Campbell defends during the second half at Stade Saputo. Forge FC won 2-1 on May 22, 2024.Eric Bolte/Reuters

Forge FC secured a historic 2-1 victory over CF Montreal at Stade Saputo on Wednesday evening to book their ticket to the Canadian Championship semifinal.

Daniel Parra and Kwasi Poku scored in the first half for the Canadian Premier League’s Forge, which upset the Major League Soccer side with a 3-2 victory in the two-leg quarterfinal on aggregate.

Victor Wanyama replied for Montreal, which is winless in eight games in all competitions.

Forge will face Toronto FC, the Vancouver Whitecaps or the winners of a matchup between Pacific FC and Atletico Ottawa in the semifinals.

Forge and Montreal drew 1-1 during the first leg in Hamilton, meaning Forge technically trailed on away goals entering Wednesday’s matchup.

The CPL side started the night on the front foot and scored the opening goal in the 14th minute. Parra found space in the penalty area and fired a shot that was mishandled by Montreal keeper Sebastian Breza, giving the Forge a 2-1 aggregate lead.

Just 10 minutes later, Forge added a second goal with a direct ball that sent Poku through on net. He made no mistake and put Montreal on the ropes with the home side needing three goals to advance from that point on.

Montreal took control of the game as Forge dropped into a low block to defend their lead but could not find a way through before halftime.

After a two-hour storm delay that began during halftime, both teams resumed with a similar dynamic in the second half.

Montreal pressed high up the pitch and pulled one back as Wanyama got on the end of a corner kick in the 66th minute to give the fans some hope.

Narrowly missed chances and several excellent saves from Forge keeper Christopher Kolango, however, helped quash any chance at a miracle comeback for Montreal.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Nashville SC in MLS play on Saturday.

Forge: Visits Atletico Ottawa on Saturday in the CPL.