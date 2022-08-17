Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola battles for the ball against New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez during the first half at BMO Field. The teams tied 2-2 on Aug. 17, 2022.Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring early and Domenico Criscito fired an impressive goal late as Toronto FC extended its unbeaten run to five games with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw against the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box taking a pass from Jayden Nelson. In the 75th minute, down 2-1, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie the game.

The Revolution’s Thomas McNamara scored in the 37th minute in front of the net after Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono saved two shots from McNamara and Justin Rennicks from inside the box. Rennicks scored inside the box after being sprung free behind the defence for an open shot in the 48th minute.

Both teams entered the match on four-game unbeaten streaks.

Toronto went 3-0-1 outscoring its opponents 11-4 and scoring three-plus goals in all but one game during the run – a 0-0 draw against the Revolution on July 30. New England (8-7-10) went 2-0-2 having not conceded a goal in its last four matches.

TFC (8-12-6), sitting in 11th place, will next take on Inter Miami on the road on Saturday as it continues to fight for every possible point to find its way into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Bernardeschi was active early and often for TFC, getting his first shot off within eight minutes of the game’s start and his first one on target six minutes later.

Although he continued to find creases to squeeze passes and crosses to spring his teammates, TFC missed on multiple opportunities.

In the 15th minute, Bernardeschi put forth a corner kick that was whiffed on by both Akinola and Lorenzo Insigne.

Five minutes later, Bernardeschi sent a cross to Akinola who was able to get his head on the ball but it went over the net.

Amid missed chances, a Nelson through ball to Akinola led to a Christian Makoun penalty inside the box. With a chance to open the scoring, Bernardeschi scored on a low shot.

In the 34th minute, Bernardeschi threaded the needle to Jonathan Osorio who was unable to handle the pass properly, and Petrovic took hold of it.

A similar scenario took place eight minutes later, with Bernardeschi delivering his pass from inside the box, but Osorio was unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

Toronto held possession for 61.5 per cent of the first half.

In the second half, the Revs got going early as Rennicks received a pass from midfielder Carles Gil who found him behind Toronto defender Lukas MacNaughton and fired one past Bono to quickly put his side up 2-1.

With the crowd silenced, it took TFC some time to get past the string of continued missed opportunities – and a bit of bad luck on a questionable call.

In the 59th minute, Richie Laryea found himself streaking to the net taking a pass from Nelson but was tackled in the box by DeJuan Jones as the ball rolled away. The crowd followed it with deafening boos.

Two minutes later, Bernardeschi struck a shot right into Petrovic’s hands inside the box, throwing his hands up in disappointment.

In the 70th minute, Insigne headed the ball off a Bernardeschi cross that was narrowly cleared by Makoun at the goal-line.

As five more minutes passed, TFC found the back of the net once again.

On a corner kick, Bernardeschi passed the ball to Michael Bradley who sent a cross to the opposite end of the box to Criscito who volleyed it straight past Petrovic as the crowd of 28,464 went into a frenzy with the game tied 2-2.

Toronto was unable to capitalize on any more opportunities as the team drew one point with eight games remaining in the regular season and now sitting three points out of the playoff picture.