 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Danny Ings scores twice as Southampton wins 3-1 at Watford in EPL

LONDON
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Danny Ings of Southampton scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Southampton FC at Vicarage Road on June 28, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Adam Davy/Getty Images

Striker Danny Ings kept the pressure on in the race to be Premier League top scorer, netting twice as Southampton won 3-1 at struggling Watford on Sunday.

Ings struck in each half to reach 18 goals and move one behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is enduring a drought after streaking clear for Leicester earlier this season.

Southampton moved up one place to 13th and well clear of the relegation zone, while 16th-place Watford remains one point above the drop zone with six games left.

Story continues below advertisement

The fleet-footed Ings is enjoying the best season of his career and got his first goal in the 16th minute. He collected a pass from William Smallbone some 30 metres out, advanced past two players and curled a shot into the bottom right corner from just outside the penalty area.

Ings made it 2-0 in the 70th, finding space in the right side of the penalty area before clipping a low shot which deflected off defender Craig Dawson and went into the bottom left corner.

Rash defending from Southampton handed Watford a lifeline in the 79th, with defender Jan Bednarek lunging to cut out a cross and turning the ball into his net for an own-goal.

Watford’s hope was extinguished three minutes later when James Ward-Prowse curled a fine free kick into the top left corner, although veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster left too much room for him to pick his spot.

Watford’s preparations for the match were rocked by an off-field issue.

Manager Nigel Pearson dropped Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina on health and safety grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic, after a newspaper report claimed Gray had hosted a party at his house for around 20 people on Friday.

Watford is at fourth-place Chelsea on Saturday, and Southampton hosts Manchester City on Sunday.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies