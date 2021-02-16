 Skip to main content
Soccer

David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years

Munich
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Bayern Munich's David Alaba celebrates after winning the Champions League on Aug. 23, 2020.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters

David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season after 13 years with the Bundesliga club.

The Austrian, who can play in defence and midfield, said Tuesday he hasn’t yet committed to a new club.

“First of all, I’d like to have a new challenge,” he said. “I’d like to develop further as a player.”

Besides nine German titles – and a strong likelihood of a 10th this season – Alaba has won the German Cup six times and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 and last year.

Alaba joined Bayern in 2008 and came through the club’s youth and reserve teams. The 28-year-old Austrian has played 415 games for Bayern in all competitions and started all but two of the team’s league games so far this season.

Alaba and Bayern were in talks about a new contract but the club said in November that the negotiations had broken down. The talks were put into the spotlight in September when honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness labelled Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, a “money-grubbing piranha” on television. Alaba indicated he was dismayed by the comments.

