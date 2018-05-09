Defender Kevin Ellis scores in 89th minute as Fire edge Impact

Chicago defender Kevin Ellis scored in the 89th minute and the Fire beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Chicago (3-4-2) has won three of the last five games in the series despite outscoring the Impact by just two goals, 7-5. Montreal (3-7-0) has lost five of its last six games.
Ellis came forward along the right side, gathered a pass near the corner flag and took seven touches to get inside the box for a deflected shot that froze goalkeeper Evan Bush.
It was Ellis’ second straight game with a goal. On Saturday, Ellis settled an attempted clearance with his chest and smashing it for his first goal with the Fire.
Chicago goalkeeper Richard Sanchez had his second clean sheet of the season.
