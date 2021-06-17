 Skip to main content
Soccer

Denmark, Belgium briefly halt Euro 2020 match to pay tribute to Christian Eriksen

Mattias Karen
COPENHAGEN
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Belgium stopped play after the clock hit 10 minutes as the fans at Parken Stadium rose to applaud Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen

Wolfgang Rattay/The Associated Press

Denmark and Belgium players halted their European Championship match Thursday for a stadium-wide minute’s applause for Christian Eriksen.

Belgium stopped play after the clock hit 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans at Parken Stadium rose to applaud Eriksen. The midfielder wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.

Eriksen is recovering in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s first game against Finland at Euro 2020. The hospital is close enough to Parken Stadium that Eriksen was expected to hear the tribute from his room.

Fans held up a sign that read “All of Denmark is with you Christian” while the big screens in the stadium displayed a message that read “Best Wishes Christian.”

UEFA also paid a special tribute to Eriksen before the game.

A giant Denmark shirt with Eriksen’s name and No. 10 shirt was unfurled on the field to a massive roar of approval from the fans. Such giant match shirts are unfurled for both teams before every game but this was the first time one carried a player’s name.

Yussuf Poulsen scored in the second minute to give Denmark a 1-0 lead.

