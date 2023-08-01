Open this photo in gallery: Denmark players celebrate after defeating Haiti at the Women's World Cup, in Perth, Australia, on Aug. 1.The Associated Press

Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday.

Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.

Key moments

A handball from Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis led to a penalty kick for Denmark in the 21st minute. Star forward Pernille Harder sent the keeper the wrong way to score her 71st career international goal.

Sanne Troelsgaard put the game out of reach in the 10th minute of stoppage time with a composed finish after a Danish counterattack.

Despite its efforts, Haiti was unable to create many scoring opportunities. Denmark limited Haiti to two shots on target, earning its second shutout of the group stage.

Why it matters

With the win, Denmark placed second to England in Group D and booked its place in the knockout stage. The Danes, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 2007, will face co-host Australia in the round of 16 in Sydney.

What’s next

Denmark will play Group B winner Australia in Sydney on Monday, Aug. 7 in the round of 16. Haiti is out of the tournament after finishing last in Group D.