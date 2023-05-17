Open this photo in gallery: New York Red Bulls' Peter Stroud, right, battles for the ball with Toronto FC's Themi Antonoglou during the first half in Toronto. The teams tied 0-0 on May 17, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls drew 0-0 Wednesday in what was essentially an MLS war of attrition with the two teams missing a combined 20-plus players due to injury, suspension or international duty.

With both sides sporting makeshift defences, there were scoring chances at each end. But the finishing wasn’t there.

The Red Bulls defence hung on as Toronto pressed in the final minutes.

The two teams came into the game mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 2-4-6, with the Red Bulls ahead on goal difference. The good news is both were just three points out of a playoff position.

Still, TFC’s recent woes seemed reflected in the stands, with plenty of seats available and an announced attendance of 22,560 at BMO Field on Pride Night.

Toronto’s injury crisis at centre back was exacerbated by the surprise omission of Mark-Anthony Kaye, a midfielder who spent time helping out the backline in the weekend 2-0 loss in Montreal because of the absence of the first-choice centre back pairing of Matt Hedges and Sigurd Rosted plus backup Shane O’Neill.

The club said Kaye was dealing with a lower-body injury.

Fullback Richie Laryea lined up beside Aime Mabika in the heart of the TFC defence. Toronto had three 20-year-olds in the starting 11 in Kobe Franklin, Deandre Kerr and Kosi Thompson and its six-man bench – which included TFC II loanee Anthony Couric – had an average age of 22.

To make matters worse, Kerr was forced to exit in the 40th minute after taking a second knock to the head.

The Red Bulls were also without their first-choice centre back duo due to suspension.

Coming into the game, Toronto had lost three straight in all competitions and won just one of its previous nine games (1-4-4). TFC had been outscored 10-4 in losing four of its last five.

Toronto was looking to avoid a third consecutive home loss in all competitions, something it had avoided since March-May 2012.

The Red Bulls were coming off a 1-0 weekend win over visiting New York City FC, the second straight victory in all competitions under new coach Troy Lesesne. The former assistant was handed the head coaching job through the end of the season after the team parted ways with Gerhard Struber on May 8 in what the club said was a mutual decision.

Before the coaching change, the Red Bulls had won just two of 11 games (2-3-6).

The game was the first at BMO Field since the May 9 Canadian Championship quarter-final that saw some ugly scenes in the stands and, subsequently, four TFC supporters handed lifetime bans. A spokesman for Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment said there was a slight increase in security staffing as a precaution.

Toronto captain Lorenzo Insigne had a good chance in the seventh minute after Kerr’s header sent the Italian in behind the defence. But the Italian’s shot was straight at goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

At the other end, Omir Fernandez’s shot was off-target after a well-worked Red Bulls buildup in the 24th minute.

Federico Bernardeschi had a glorious chance in the 29th minute, off a give-and-go with Insigne after a New York turnover, only to see his shot blocked by defender John Tolkin. Soon after, Toronto forward C.J. Sapong’s header off an Insigne corner was off-target.

Toronto ‘keeper Sean Johnson had to make a reflex save after his attempt at a clearing punch sent the ball right at New York’s Cameron Harper. A diving Coronel saved a long-range Bernardeschi free kick in first-half stoppage time

Toronto substitute forward Ayo Akinola shot wide soon after coming on at halftime after Bernardeschi combined with Franklin to open up the Red Bulls defence. New York’s Elias Manoel then hit the crossbar with an attempted chip over Johnson.

A diving Johnson stopped a curling shot from Tom Barlow in the 55th.

Canadian wingback O’Vonte Mullings came on in the 73rd minute, making his MLS debut for the Red Bulls.

Coronel made a fine save to stop Insigne’s downward header in the 79th after a perfect cross from Bernardeschi found his compatriot at the far post.

The Red Bulls were missing the suspended Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes and Cristian Casseres Jr. (yellow card accumulation), while Daniel Edelman is away with the U.S. team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Belgian international winger Dante Vanzeir, one of the Red Bulls’ designated players, is serving a six-game ban for racial abuse in an April 8 game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Red Bulls injury list included defenders Matt Nocita and Kyle Duncan, midfielders Frankie Amaya, Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan and Steven Serwadda, and forward Serge Ngoma.

Toronto was also without midfielders Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez and forward Jordan Perruzza. Toronto midfielder Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty was suspended after being sent off Saturday.

The Red Bulls, who host CF Montreal on Saturday, were unbeaten in their previous seven matches (5-0-2) against Toronto.

TFC plays at Austin FC on Saturday.