Soccer Dominique Badji scores twice as FC Dallas beats Toronto FC 3-0

Dominique Badji scores twice as FC Dallas beats Toronto FC 3-0

Frisco, Texas
The Associated Press
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) makes a save on a shot by FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (27) during the first half at Toyota Stadium on June 22, 2019 at Frisco, Texas.

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Dominique Badji scored twice, Bressan added another and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Badji’s short tap-in from the left of the goal at the 41st minute drew the ire of Toronto defenders who argued he was offsides but the goal stood. Bressan scored his first goal of the season on a quick header off a corner kick in the 51st.

Badji finished the scoring in the 58th, taking a pass on an uncontested run down the left and bending a shot in.

Sixteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi made his MLS debut for Dallas (7-6-4), entering the game in the 84th minute.

FC Dallas has three wins in its last five games. Toronto FC (5-7-4) is win-less since May 4.

