Drew Moor unlikely to be in Toronto FC’s lineup against Orlando

Toronto FC defender Drew Moor is unlikely to play this weekend in Orlando, according to coach Greg Vanney.

The 35-year-old Moor, the quarterback of TFC’s defence, has missed the last three games — the first two due to an adductor injury and last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Portland due to a calf issue.

“Hopefully we can get him going in the next week,” Vanney said after training Thursday at BMO Field.

Help may be on the way. Toronto stands in top spot in the league’s allocation order and reports have linked TFC to U.S. international Omar Gonzalez.

A former MLS defender of the year in 2011 with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the 30-year-old Texan is currently with Mexico’s Pachuca.

Major League Soccer uses the allocation process as its way of acquiring select U.S. internationals, elite youth U.S. internationals or former MLS players returning to the league after joining a non-MLS club for a transfer fee greater than US$500,000.

Asked if he was expecting additions to the lineup with the MLS transfer window closing May 7, Vanney replied: “I’m hopeful that something will happen but there’s no guarantees.”

“It seems like every discussion that we’ve gotten into this years has had its ups and downs and hurdles. But I’m hopeful that we might be able to get something done here in the next week or so.”

A defender and an attacking winger have been top of Toronto’s shopping list.

Vanney said Moor’s calf started tightening up when he returned to training from the adductor injury. Moor had calf issues on and off last season so the team is proceeding cautiously.

“We’re going to have an MRI just to be safe, just to see what we’re dealing with,” Vanney said.

Defence remains an issue for Toronto (4-2-1), which has given up eight goals in Moor’s absence. Vanney has had trouble finding a reliable centre-back pairing in his absence although Chris Mavinga excelled in the Portland loss.

“Obviously getting Drew out there sooner than later is important for us,” said Vanney.

Toronto plays at Orlando (3-3-3) on Saturday and then heads to Atlanta (2-3-2) for a midweek game. It’s a busy portion of the schedule for TFC with five games in 15 days starting Saturday.

Striker Jozy Altidore continues to work his way back from a mild hamstring injury that kept him out of the Portland game.

“Jozy’s making progress,” Vanney said. “(He’s) looking good. Hopefully there will be some involvement sooner rather than later. I can’t say exactly which game but I know he’s out on the training field doing everything that he’s supposed to be doing right now.”

Altidore took part in the warmup portion of Thursday’s training session that was open to media. Moor didn’t.