Easton Ongaro lifts FC Edmonton over Pacific FC 2-1

Two first-half goals were enough as FC Edmonton held on for a 2-1 over Pacific FC on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League action.

Azriel Gonzalez scored in the 30th minute for FC Edmonton (5-7-10) and Easton Ongaro found the net eight minutes later for the eventual winner.

Alessandro Hojabrpour replied for Pacific FC (11-6-5) in the 48th minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacific FC, which is based in Victoria, lost despite dominating possession throughout the match, controlling the ball 62.6 per cent of the time.

FORGE FC 1 HFX WANDERERS FC 0

HALIFAX — Molham Babouli scored in the 25th minute as Forge FC (12-1-7) topped HFX Wanderers FC (7-8-7).