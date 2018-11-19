 Skip to main content

Soccer English soccer clubs reach $1-billion broadcasting deal

English soccer clubs reach $1-billion broadcasting deal

LONDON
The Associated Press
English soccer clubs below the Premier League have concluded a domestic broadcasting deal worth 595 million pounds ($1-billion Canadian) over the next five years.

The deal made by the English Football League with Comcast-owned British pay-TV operator Sky Sports was announced on Monday and represented a 35-per-cent increase in its current arrangement. It came, however, despite opposition from some clubs who wanted to split the rights packages.

Although it underscored the value of England’s three professional divisions below the Premier League, the figure of 120 million pounds per season is 10 times less than the sum brought in by the Premier League in its most recent domestic broadcasting deal.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said the deal “allows our clubs the benefit of financial security which was an absolute priority for us throughout this process.”

