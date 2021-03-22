 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

Graham Dunbar
GENEVA
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The 55 national soccer teams in Europe will start World Cup qualifying this week for the 2022 tournament in Qatar even as South America and Asia pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10 European qualifying groups kick off Wednesday and will play 75 games in eight days. Some teams will play triple-headers in a schedule squeezed by the loss of dates in June because of the postponed European Championship.

No World Cup qualifying game in Europe has been lost to travel and quarantine restrictions. Fears that players based in Germany would be denied travel did not materialize, so Robert Lewandowski can play for Poland in England and David Alaba will join Austria in Scotland.

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic was felt in three teams losing what home advantage exists when most games are still played without fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Portugal at home, though he will be on familiar ground in Turin, Italy. Portugal chose the stadium of Juventus as the neutral host for its opening qualifier against Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland will also play on neutral ground. Norway chose the Spanish city of Malaga for its “home” game against Turkey on Saturday.

Estonia will host the Czech Republic in the Polish city Lublin on Wednesday.

MBAPPE’S FORM

Defending World Cup champion France begins its qualifying campaign with the team’s breakout star from the 2018 tournament, Kylian Mbappe, hitting his best form of the season.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker reached 100 career goals in the French league — at only 22 years old — by scoring twice against Lyon on Sunday. A burst of 10 goals in seven games started with a hat trick in a Champions League win at Barcelona.

While Olivier Giroud struggles for playing time at Chelsea, he is a favourite of coach Didier Deschamps to partner with Mbappe in attack. France starts against Ukraine on Wednesday. The five-team group includes a third Euro 2020 qualifier in Finland.

Story continues below advertisement

ZLATAN’S BACK

Sweden’s match against Georgia on Thursday looked to be a low-key game before Zlatan Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement.

The charismatic 39-year-old striker should make his first appearance for Sweden since Euro 2016, looking to add to his national-record 62 goals.

“I don’t want to be considered and called up for what I did before but for what I can give now,” said Ibrahimovic, who will turn 41 one month before next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

With Spain in the same group, Sweden will likely be playing for a spot in the playoffs.

SOUTHGATE’S DILEMMA

England’s competition for places in attack has rarely been so fierce.

Story continues below advertisement

Harry Kane is a definite starter at centre forward but coach Gareth Southgate has plenty of options to support his captain.

Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, emerging youngster Bukayo Saka and Jesse Lingard — one of the form players in the Premier League — are options for games against San Marino, Albania and Poland. Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho are out injured this time.

The six-team group also includes Hungary.

GERMANY’S FUTURE

Germany starts its qualifying program under Joachim Lw and will continue in September with a new coach.

Lw’s 15-year tenure, which includes the 2014 World Cup title, will end after Euro 2020.

For home games against Iceland and North Macedonia, with a trip to Romania in between, Lw has called up teenagers Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Story continues below advertisement

A recall for Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller, who will be only 33 at what would be his fourth World Cup, is a question for the next coach.

HOW TO QUALIFY

The 10 group winners will qualify directly for the final tournament in Qatar.

The 10 runners-up will advance to the playoffs next March, joined by two teams from the Nations League.

A 12-team knockout bracket of single-leg games will decide the final three European teams going to Qatar.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies