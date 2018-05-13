Every team should have its place − our system just benefits owners

As bad as things can get for a North American sports franchise, they’re never that bad. Actually, they are always amazing – as long as you own the team.

Thanks to a change in perspective over the past decade or so, we’ve rebranded dead-last as the best-worst position. That was accomplished through the clever use of linguistics – you aren’t losing any more. You’re tanking.

Sports executives have convinced people that tanking is, in fact, more difficult than winning. Because the winners have good players and you, the tanker, are saddled with a bunch of muppets who should probably be digging ditches for a living.

Since the saddest North American sadsack often gets the first pick in next year’s draft, losing can become a species of victory. In three of the four big leagues, 30-something is an easier ranking to sell to the fan base than 17th.

Now that the Edmonton Oilers have the best player in the world and are vaguely competent, do you think they feel better than they did three years ago when they were dredging the NHL’s sea floor and believed things could only get better? Likely not.

This is our own fault. We created a trophy-for-every-child culture. It was inevitable that it would bleed upward.

Everywhere else in the world, a loser is just a loser.

In Europe, for instance, there is a cost to failing. It is more than hurt feelings.

Over the weekend, it was observed most keenly in Hamburg, Germany. The local soccer team, Hamburger SV, has not been great in a while. But it did have one thing going for it – it had not been relegated out of the Bundesliga since that entity’s creation in 1963.

Good years or bad years, as with the ramshackle city it represents, Hamburg held on.

Until Saturday. Hamburg won its final game of the season, but could not climb out of the bottom three and, thus, avoid demotion to the second division.

In North America, when you finish close to last, they sack the coach and say, “Next year for sure.”

Meanwhile, the TV money and equalization payments continue to pour in. Since its elite status is ensured, the team’s value rises exponentially. Even the worst offenders can usually get themselves a new stadium built with some taxpayer assistance. It’s not like they’re going anywhere.

If they can’t bully the city council into a balloon payment, they move to a more gullible corner of the continent. It’s a racket.

When the losses mounted in Hamburg, people knew it might be the end. So the more emotional types tried to light the stadium on fire with flares. Riot police flooded the field to stave off mass pandemonium. It was quite a scene.

In Britain, three clubs were relegated from the highest tier on Sunday – Swansea, Stoke and West Brom.

Wales’s Western Mail newspaper did the complicated math on what that cost Swansea.

This year, the team collected $168-million in payments from the Premier League. And that’s for finishing 18th out of 20. Better sides got much more.

Next year in the Championship? Swansea will earn something on the order of $12-million.

If someone asked you to take a 93-per-cent salary haircut, you’d quit.

When a team goes down, it sets off a chain reaction of disaster. The best players can no longer be afforded, so they must be sold off. That fools owners into believing they are still flush with cash.

But if you cut too deep, you ruin your chances of finding your way back up the next year. Teams are generally very poor at determining the happy medium.

Some – usually clubs with super-wealthy individual owners – manage the jump. Just as many hit a hurdle the next season and tumble into a sinkhole of failure.

Twenty years ago, Leeds United was the most exciting young side in the Premiership. Its owners borrowed against the prospect of future inclusion in the Champions League – another rich vein of transfer payments.

Leeds came up short of that goal and began coming apart at the accounting seams. Its top talent was sold off to cover losses and Leeds began going ass-over-teakettle down the table.

It was bumped down to the Championship within five years. Three years after that, it had fallen another rung. Leeds has hauled itself back up one step, but isn’t anywhere close to reaching the top level again.

Not that long ago, Leeds was a global concern. Now, it’s only a thing if you’re from Leeds.

In North America, Leeds would have muddled around for a while, saved up its coins and mounted a half-hearted comeback at some point. Either way, they’d still be getting rich.

Is their way of doing things the better way?

Don’t expect a “well, on the one hand …” argument. Of course it is.

But it is only better for fans.

In the Premier League (and the Bundesliga, and Serie A, and so forth) there is some dignity to finishing in the middle. The clubs that find themselves in that bracket are the small-ish, local sides that don’t aspire to sell replica uniforms in Malaysia or Chile. They’re the mom-and-pop shops of world soccer. Once in a while, they’ll get lucky in their player development and poke their heads up for a bit – and that feeling will be glorious.

Even for a club as big as Liverpool, finishing fourth on Sunday felt titanic. And for a club as big as Chelsea, finishing fifth (out of the Champions League picture) was apocalyptic.

In Europe, they’ve designed a system where every team can have its place. The emotions created in so doing are spread about and amplified. Winning just enough may be euphoric, but failing to do so is ashen.

In North America, from a fan perspective, everyone but the champion has wasted their efforts. The rest shrug their shoulders and continue cashing cheques.

That system was designed only to benefit owners. Regardless of where their teams finish in the standings, they win every year.