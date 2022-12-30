Leicester defender Wout Faes scored two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory on Friday which moved the hosts within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four. The Belgian centre-back had a calamitous seven-minute spell before halftime to help Jurgen Klopp’s team come from behind after poor defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle of the pitch unopposed to score from Leicester’s first attack. Liverpool’s holding midfielder Fabinho was left out of the side owing to the imminent birth of his first child and his absence was felt inside just four minutes after some amateurish defending. When Dewsbury-Hall picked up the ball 50 yards out following a long goal kick, he easily brushed off Jordan Henderson and ran unopposed between Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk before clipping a shot over a bewildered Alisson Becker.

LONDON – West Ham slumped to a fifth straight Premier League loss and was booed off the field by the home crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday. First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva inflicted another damaging loss on manager David Moyes, whose team could find itself in the relegation zone – or even last place – once the rest of the round is completed this weekend. Brentford, meanwhile, climbed to ninth, although the win came at a cost as Toney left on a stretcher in stoppage time after landing awkwardly.