Mourners outside Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former club Santos' Vila Belmiro stadium, as he lies in state in the centre circle, on Jan. 2.AMANDA PEROBELLI/Reuters

Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was 82.

Pele’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the midfield area of the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery.

Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No. 10 shirts that became popular after Pele started wearing them for Santos and Brazil.

The stands were filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players – Neymar and Ronaldo among them – from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pele” (“I am Pele”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

Fans arrived early to honour Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pele.

Among them was FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pele.

“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the `King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Soccer stars Pele and Bobby Moore embrace after swapping shirts at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico.IMAGO/Varley Media/Reuters 1 of 14

Brazil's Pele is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, June 21, 1970.The Associated Press 2 of 14

Brazil's soccer star Pele bicycle kicks a ball during a game at unknown location, Sept. 1968.The Associated Press 3 of 14

President Nelson Mandela and Brazilian soccer legend Pele smile for photographers at Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, March 24, 1995.JUDA NGWENYA/Reuters 4 of 14

Brazil's Pele scores past Venezuela's goal keeper Fabrizio Fasano in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 24, 1969.The Associated Press 5 of 14

Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses for the media during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 10, 2014.RICARDO MORAES/Reuters 6 of 14

Brazil's Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Italy on May 21, 1970 during the FIFA World Cup.Action Images / Sporting Picture/Reuters 7 of 14

Brazilian soccer legend Pele, center top, and his son Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, above at right, wave with children during during the centennial anniversary celebration of the team in Santos, Brazil, April 14, 2012.Nelson Antoine/The Associated Press 8 of 14

Brazilian midfielder Pelé (L) dribbles past Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich during the World Cup final in Mexico City on June 21, 1970.STAFF/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 14

Brazilian soccer star Pelé is surrounded by a huge crowd 30 March 1971 at the Champs-Elysées in Paris.STAFF/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 14

Soccer legend Pele of Brazil cheers while being carried on the shoulders of fans.imago sportfotodienst via www.im/Reuters 11 of 14

Brazilian soccer legend Pele greets the crowd at the Manchester United versus Liverpool match during the half time interval in Manchester, Britain, April 10, 1998.IAN HODGSON/Reuters 12 of 14

Brazil's Pele celebrates a goal.Action Images/Reuters 13 of 14

Brazil soccer legend Pele, centre, celebrates with Carlos Alberto, left, and Roberto Rivelino during the World championship.imago sportfotodienst via www.im/Reuters 14 of 14

Another fan and friend in line was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pele, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mendes also said Pele was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Pele’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pele led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pele’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.