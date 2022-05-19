Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.

Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced Thursday by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.

French referee Stéphanie Frappart already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League after handling the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. She also refereed the final of the men’s French Cup this month.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina, who worked the 2002 World Cup final. “In this way, we clearly emphasize that it is quality that counts for us and not gender.”

For the first time in the history of the men’s World Cup, FIFA has also appointed three women’s referees – Stéphanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) are also on the list of 36 referees preparing for the 64 games at the tournament, which will be played from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

The 69 assistant referees include Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.

“I would hope that in the future the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational,” Collina said.

The extreme heat in Qatar led FIFA to decide in 2015 to move the tournament to the cooler months in the Gulf emirate.

Canadian Drew Fischer has been selected as one of 24 video match officials for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Earlier this month, Fischer was awarded Canada Soccer’s Ray Morgan Memorial Award, presented annually to a referee that has shown progress at the national and international levels. The 41-year-old from Calgary has served on the FIFA referees panel since 2015 and its video match officials list since 2021.

In 2021 he worked the CONCACAF Gold Cup as a referee and was appointed to the CONCACAF Nations League Finals and FIFA Club World Cup as a video assistant referee. In 2019 he was appointed as a VAR to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and was the VAR in the MLS Cup final in 2020.

Fischer has also worked the Canadian Championship final and MLS all-star game.

FIFA said 50 referee-and-assistant trios began preparing in 2019 for World Cup duty, with the project affected by limits on international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two referees were picked from each of Argentina, Brazil, England and France.

All the officials – who were not allocated into specific teams of three – face future technical, physical and medical assessments this year, FIFA said.

With a report from The Canadian Press