 Skip to main content

Soccer FIFA looking to expand Women’s World Cup to 32 teams

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

FIFA looking to expand Women’s World Cup to 32 teams

Rob Harris
LYON, France
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference at Stade de Lyon on July 5, 2019 in Lyon, France.

Elsa/Getty Images

LYON, France - FIFA is looking to expand the Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams.

The plan was revealed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of Sunday’s final between the United States and the Netherlands.

If the expansion was to start for the next edition in 2023, Infantino says FIFA would have to re-open the bidding process which has yet to conclude. The vote was due to take place in March 2020 but the FIFA Council decision could now be delayed.

Story continues below advertisement

FIFA has already decided to expand the men’s World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from 2026.

Infantino wants to double the Women’s World Cup prize money, team preparation funding and cash for clubs releasing players, lifting the figure to $100 million.

The 2022 men’s tournament will have prize money of $440 million and $209 million is made available to clubs releasing players.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter