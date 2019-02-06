 Skip to main content

FIFA president Gianni Infantino running unopposed for re-election

Zurich, Switzerland
The Associated Press
In this file photo taken on Jan. 17, 2019 FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives a press conference during the FIFA Executive Football Summit in the central Moroccan city of Marrakech.

FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is set to serve four more years as the leader of soccer’s governing body as the only candidate for election.

Infantino had the required nomination letters from five of the 211 member federations when the deadline passed at midnight Tuesday in Zurich, FIFA said Wednesday.

Infantino must now pass the formality of eligibility and integrity checks for the election on June 5 in Paris.

The 48-year-old Swiss lawyer has been widely expected to win unopposed with support already pledged by most FIFA members, including through their continental governing bodies such as North America’s CONCACAF and South America’s CONMEBOL.

Since being elected in February 2016, Infantino oversaw expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 2026, and picking the United States, Canada and Mexico to co-host it.

He is completing the term of Sepp Blatter, who announced his resignation plan days after American and Swiss prosecutors revealed sweeping investigations of corruption in soccer in May 2015. Blatter was later banned by the FIFA ethics committee for financial irregularities along with Michel Platini, Infantino’s former boss at UEFA.

The main event of Infantino’s first full mandate is the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA is still studying if that tournament – being played for the first time in November and December – could also be expanded to 48 teams. It would require Qatar agreeing to share hosting duties with regional neighbours because the gas-rich emirate does not have stadiums and infrastructure to cope with the extra games and teams.

Infantino has acknowledged the 2022 tournament is unlikely to be changed amid the region’s current diplomatic tensions. A decision could be taken by the FIFA Council in Miami next month to honour Qatar’s original hosting plan.

