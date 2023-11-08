Canada opens play at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia on Friday. A look at the youth soccer showcase, set to kick off for the 19th time:

Both Brazil and the U.S. are competing in their 18th U-17 World Cup.

Canada has yet to win in seven previous trips to the tournament (1987, 1989, 1993, 1995, 2011, 2013, 2019). Its record at the event is 0-17-4, outscored 60-10.

Host Brazil won the last edition in 2019 (2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic), defeating Mexico 2-1 to lift the trophy for the fourth time (also winning in 1997, 1999, 2003 and finishing runner-up in 1995, 2005). Nigeria leads all teams with five tournament triumphs (1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, 2015) and was runner-up three times (1987, 2001, 2009).

Jacen Russell-Rowe, now with the Columbus Crew, scored both of Canada’s goals at the 2019 tournament. Canada lost to Brazil, Angola and New Zealand.

Canada last registered points at the tournament in 2013, drawing Austria 2-2 and Iran 1-1 with Jordan Hamilton scoring in both games. The Canadians tied England 2-2 and Rwanda 0-0 in 2011.

Canada finished 16th and last as tournament host in 1987, when it was an under-16 competition. Games were held in Montreal, Saint John, St. John’s and Toronto.