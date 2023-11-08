Canada opens play at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia on Friday. A look at the youth soccer showcase, set to kick off for the 19th time:
- Both Brazil and the U.S. are competing in their 18th U-17 World Cup.
- Canada has yet to win in seven previous trips to the tournament (1987, 1989, 1993, 1995, 2011, 2013, 2019). Its record at the event is 0-17-4, outscored 60-10.
- Host Brazil won the last edition in 2019 (2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic), defeating Mexico 2-1 to lift the trophy for the fourth time (also winning in 1997, 1999, 2003 and finishing runner-up in 1995, 2005). Nigeria leads all teams with five tournament triumphs (1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, 2015) and was runner-up three times (1987, 2001, 2009).
- Jacen Russell-Rowe, now with the Columbus Crew, scored both of Canada’s goals at the 2019 tournament. Canada lost to Brazil, Angola and New Zealand.
- Canada last registered points at the tournament in 2013, drawing Austria 2-2 and Iran 1-1 with Jordan Hamilton scoring in both games. The Canadians tied England 2-2 and Rwanda 0-0 in 2011.
- Canada finished 16th and last as tournament host in 1987, when it was an under-16 competition. Games were held in Montreal, Saint John, St. John’s and Toronto.