 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Final four teams to square off in Canadian Championship in late October, early November

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Canadian Championship semi-finals have been set for late October and early November.

Canada Soccer announced Wednesday that Forge FC will play host to CF Montreal on Oct. 27 at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, while Toronto FC will entertain Pacific FC at BMO Field on Nov. 3.

Both semi-finals are single-leg contests. The home team was determined by a coin flip Tuesday, according to Canada Soccer.

Story continues below advertisement

The final will also be a single game, with timing and location to be announced later.

The Canadian Championship winner hoists the Voyageurs Cup and earns a berth in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the elite club championship in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Canada Soccer waited for the result of Forge FC’s round-of-16 tie in CONCACAF League play against Panama’s Independiente before confirming the Canadian Championship dates. Forge won 2-0 in Panama City on Tuesday night to advance to the quarter-finals of the feeder competition that will send six teams to the Champions League.

Forge will play either Costa Rica’s Santos or Panama’s CD Plaza Amador, who meet Wednesday in the second leg of their round-of-16 tie.

The Canadian Premier League champions will open the CONCACAF League quarter-final on the road, between Oct. 19 and 21, with the return leg in Hamilton between Nov. 2. and 4.

Forge said the cup fixtures will require shifting some CPL regular-season games, with the changes yet to be announced. The Hamilton side has seven league games scheduled between Oct. 16 and the Nov. 7 season finale.

Further complicating the fixture decision is FIFA’s international window in early October, with Canada scheduled to play matches against Mexico, Jamaica and Panama in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, the Canadian Championship final four face a busy schedule.

Come mid-October, Montreal faces a stretch of five games in two weeks, while Toronto plays six in 2½ weeks. Pacific has six games scheduled between Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

While the road map to the 2021 Canadian Championship takes shape, the 2020 tournament still has to be resolved. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 competition was eventually reduced to a winner-take-all game between Forge, the CPL champion and Toronto, which won a mini-competition with the two other Canadian MLS teams during the abbreviated 2020 MLS season.

TFC and Forge will be playing for bragging rights and the trophy. No date has been set yet.

Montreal won the Voyageurs Cup in 2019, its fourth tournament title. Toronto has won the championship seven times.

Going into play Wednesday, Pacific topped the CPL standings at 10-4-6 while Forge was third at 10-7-1. Montreal (10-9-7) was seventh in the MLS East while Toronto (4-15-7) was 14th.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies