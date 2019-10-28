 Skip to main content

Soccer

Forge FC, Cavalry FC to appeal red cards ahead of second leg of CPL final

toronto
The Canadian Press
Forge FC and Cavalry FC are appealing red cards issued to Tristan Borges and Joel Waterman, respectively, in the opening leg of the Canadian Premier League final.

The Canadian Soccer Association said Monday it had received “an intention to claim for wrongful dismissal.”

The Canada Soccer Discipline Committee “will review the claims upon receipt and make its determination prior to the second leg” Saturday in Calgary, Canada Soccer said in a statement.

The red cards will result in both players missing the rematch unless overturned.

Waterman was ejected late in the first half Saturday at Tim Hortons Field for handling the ball as he tried a sliding tackle in Cavalry FC’s penalty box.

Borges, the CPL’s leading scorer, missed the ensuing penalty but scored the lone goal of the game when he curled in a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty box in first-half stoppage time.

The Forge FC star was sent off in the 69th minute after kicking out at Jay Wheeldon as the two tangled after a hard tackle. Wheeldon was yellow-carded on the play.

