Forge FC fell 1-0 to Mexican heavyweight Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League action Wednesday night.

Romulo Otero scored the winner off a long-range free kick in the 31st minute.

The round-of-16 game marked Forge’s debut in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the elite club competition in the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Hamilton-based Canadian Premier League team qualified by virtue of making the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder tournament that Forge has taken part in the last three years.

Forge dispatched El Salvador’s FAS, Panama’s Independiente and Costa Rica’s Santos before falling to Honduras’ FC Motagua on the away goals rule in the semifinal.

The Canadian club will travel to Mexico City next week for the reverse fixture.