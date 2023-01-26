Forge FC has signed Canadian goalkeeper Triston Henry to a new multi-year deal.

The 29-year-old from Toronto led the Canadian Premier League with 11 shutouts last season and is the league’s all-time leader in clean sheets with 33. Henry won the 2020 CPL Golden Glove as the league’s top ‘keeper.

“Triston has been a rock for us at the back since Day 1,” Costa Smyrniotis, Forge’s director of football and business, said in a statement. “He is an outstanding goalkeeper with big game experience and performances in both domestic and international competitions.”

Henry made 110 total appearances for Forge FC over four seasons from 2019 to 2022, posting 59 wins and 41 shutouts in all competitions. Prior to Forge, the six-foot-one goalkeeper spent three seasons with Sigma FC.

In other CPL news, Cavalry FC moved to keep midfielder Sergio Camargo and forward Joe Mason in the fold.

Camargo signed a two-year extension that covers the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Calgary club activated its 2023 option for Mason.

One of Cavalry’s first-ever signings, Camargo returns for a fifth season with the team. The 28-year-old has 15 goals and seven assists in 69 appearances across all competitions. In 2022, he had two goals and one assist before being sidelined by injury.

Mason, 31, is entering his third season with Cavalry. He is the club’s leading goal-scorer with 16 goals – and two assists – in 38 appearances across all competitions after joining the club in 2021.

The English-born striker scored eight goals and added one assist in 2022 in 22 appearances last season.

“Both Sergio and Joe give us excellent attacking depth and quality,” Cavalry coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. “At one point or another, they have both led our club in goal -coring and I know that they are eager to add more this coming season. Aside from their quality on the pitch, they are both terrific competitors and great characters in the locker room and within the community.”