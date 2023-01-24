Forge FC's Ashtone Morgan battles for the ball with Atletico Ottawa's Abdoul Sissoko during a CPL game in Ottawa, on Oct. 30, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract.

The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge’s backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title.

Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists.

“We are very happy to have Ashtone re-sign with our club,” Costa Smyrniotis, Forge’s director of football and business, said in a statement. “He brought such valuable experience to our team both on and off the field last season, and I have no doubt he will have a similar positive influence on the group going forward.”

Morgan was with TFC from 2010 to 19, helping the club to Canadian Championship wins in 2012, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘18 and the treble in 2017 when the club also won the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup.

Morgan made 168 total appearances for Toronto before spending 2019 to ‘21 with Real Salt Lake.

The Toronto native has won 18 caps for Canada.