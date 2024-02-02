The New York Red Bulls have named former Canada captain Julian de Guzman their new sporting director.

The 42-year-old de Guzman most recently was founder, managing partner and president of Simcoe Rovers County FC, a League1 Ontario club. Prior to that he was GM the now-defunct Ottawa Fury.

“Julian brings a wealth of experience, not only in our league, but also from abroad,” Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. “His focus on our coaching staff, our players, our second team and our academy will help propel us forward.”

“Julian has always been a leader, on and off the pitch,” Schneider added. “His experience will be invaluable to our organization.”

De Guzman’s 19-year pro career included stops in France, Germany, Spain and Greece as well as Major League Soccer.

He came home in 2009, joining Toronto FC as the league’s first Canadian designated player in league history. He made 93 career appearances for TFC before being traded to FC Dallas in 2012.

He finished his playing career with Ottawa, serving as club captain and – his last season in 2016 – as reserve team coach. He transitioned to the team’s coach in 2017.

De Guzman won 89 caps for Canada, including 25 appearances as captain.

“I am proud and honoured to be a part of this renowned organization,” de Guzman said. “The New York Red Bulls have been an exemplary model of soccer in North America, and I am very motivated to achieve great things with this team. I can’t wait to be a part of the family.”